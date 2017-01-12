Find out more →

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Senate votes resolution on Obamacare repeal with no replacement in sight

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 8:04 AM

THAT WAS THEN: Last week Tom Cotton told Chuck Todd he wasn't comfortable voting for an Obamacare repeal without a solution to replace it.
  • THAT WAS THEN: Last week Tom Cotton told Chuck Todd he wasn't comfortable voting for an Obamacare repeal without a solution to replace it.
The U.S. Senate voted early this morning to move to repeal the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, but did so without providing a clue about what type of replacement, if any, the Republican Congress plans to the millions who've received benefits under the law.

And so it begins.

The resolution passed this morning is a procedural step that allows future votes to prevail on a simple majority without the ability of Democrats to filibuster.

It was a party line vote with the exception of a no vote by Republican Sen. Rand Paul. Arkansas's senators, Tom Cotton and John Boozman, supported the repeal vote though each has made vague assurances that people wouldn't lose health coverage. That promise can't be kept without continuation of existing government outlays for the program, the chief objection by Republicans to the program.

Cotton got big headlines just last week by saying on national TV that Republicans needed an alternative before repeal. More empty words from Cotton, whose enmity toward spending money on insuring the working poor has been clear for years.

