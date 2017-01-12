Supreme Court justice touting court TV today

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Subpoenas identify names of federal interest in kickback probe The Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District today provided me with the subpoena it received from federal investigators in a probe that led to former Republican Rep. Micah Neal's guilty plea to taking kickbacks from money he guided to a nonprofit agency and a private college in Springdale, apparently Ecclesia College.

Blue Hog follows the smell in Northwest Arkansas Blue Hog Report contends a series of lies allowed the Republican Party to get a new nominee for county judge in Washington County when Micah Neal dropped out with the likely knowledge he was under federal investigation. The replacement, Joseph Wood, was elected and he just so happens to have ties to the entity from which Neal carved out some money for himself.

Marijuana commission to charge steeper fees to dispensaries that cultivate plants The commission Tuesday agreed to initially certify 32 medical marijuana dispensaries across Arkansas — significantly more than the minimum of 20 required by the amendment. However, it also instituted a fee structure that will make it more difficult for dispensaries to cultivate marijuana themselves.