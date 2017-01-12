Find out more →

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Supreme Court justice touting court TV today

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 8:38 AM

The tweet by Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood refers to this oral argument before the Supreme Court today. I can't recall another Supreme Court justice touting the live stream of court arguments before.

This is the appeal of Chris Schnarr,who got a 10-year manslaughter sentence for fatally shooting Arista Aldridge after a near collision in Little Rock in May 2013. His attorney, Jeff Rosenzweig, has raised constitutional issues and arguments to overturn precedents. One point is the exclusion of Schnarr's family from watching jury selection, which, it's argued, deprived him of his right to a public trial. Another challenges Schnarr's inability to bring up the victim's past acts of violence. He also challenged his inability to make a self-defense argument.

( Justice Wood has banned me from following her on Twitter, as has Sen. Missy Irvin. But, well, there are ways.)

