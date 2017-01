Comey: Mum's the word on Trump

click to enlarge STONEWALL: James Comey prompted some members of Congress to walk out of a private meeting for his refusal to discuss any FBI probe of Donald Trump's ties with Russia.

By this account,angered legislators from both parties by refusing to talk about the reported FBI inquiries into Donald Trump's ties to Russia (a far bigger question than the unconfirmed hotel sexcapades.)Anger is in order for the man who blew up the presidential campaign in its final days with public remarks aboute-mail.In a related development,, the civil rights giant, says he won't be attending the inauguration for the first time and thinks he'll have hard time forging a relationship with Trump. He thinks he's an illegitimate president, telling NBC's Chuck Todd that he thinks the Russian worked to destroy Hillary Clinton to help Trump.And then, on the other side, you have Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz, chair of the House Oversight Committee. He wants an investigation . Not of Trump. Not of Russia. He wants an investigation of the U.S. ethics official who's been critical of Trump's handling of conflict of interest issues. Soviet-style is in.