Director departs state Behavioral Health Services

Most Shared Hillbillies Anybody who can sing the lyrics to David Allan Coe's "You Never Even Called Me by My Name" probably won't find a whole lot in J.D. Vance's hotly debated, bestselling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" that's real surprising.

Arkansas highway agency wants name to be even less accurate A reader is disappointed I didn't take note of the article by Noel Oman in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette this morning about the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department's plan to rechristen itself the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Omission corrected

Pussy(cats) on parade against Donald Trump Little Rock women have joined a viral campaign to outfit women in the post-Trump inaugural women's march with hats symbolic of his infamous remark about groping women.

Marijuana commission to charge steeper fees to dispensaries that cultivate plants The commission Tuesday agreed to initially certify 32 medical marijuana dispensaries across Arkansas — significantly more than the minimum of 20 required by the amendment. However, it also instituted a fee structure that will make it more difficult for dispensaries to cultivate marijuana themselves.

Subpoenas identify names of federal interest in kickback probe The Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District today provided me with the subpoena it received from federal investigators in a probe that led to former Republican Rep. Micah Neal's guilty plea to taking kickbacks from money he guided to a nonprofit agency and a private college in Springdale, apparently Ecclesia College.

Most Viewed Comey: Mum's the word on Trump By this account, FBI Director James Comey angered legislators from both parties by refusing to talk about the reported FBI inquiries into Donald Trump's ties to Russia (a far bigger question than the unconfirmed hotel sexcapades.)

TGIF: An open line and the news roundup The Friday the 13th open line and a news roundup to match.

To repeat: Ecclesia College has nothing further to say Patheos blogger Warren Throckmorton calls my attention to a comment added today to the Facebook page of Ecclesia College of Springdale, which has a role in the kickback scandal involving former Republican Rep. Micah Neal of Springdale and other political players.

State Education Department's double standard complicates bond vote The state Board of Education gave the expected approval of extension of approval for three open enrollment charter schools in Pulaski County. It's another example of the state double standard on Little Rock schools, a standard that complicates a coming vote on school bonds.

Hutchinson fills commission seats Gov. Asa Hutchinson today announced the appointment of a member of the State Police Commission and five members of the governing boards of public universities.