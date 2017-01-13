Hester files his gun tax holiday bill

Most Shared Hillbillies Anybody who can sing the lyrics to David Allan Coe's "You Never Even Called Me by My Name" probably won't find a whole lot in J.D. Vance's hotly debated, bestselling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" that's real surprising.

Arkansas highway agency wants name to be even less accurate A reader is disappointed I didn't take note of the article by Noel Oman in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette this morning about the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department's plan to rechristen itself the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Omission corrected

Pussy(cats) on parade against Donald Trump Little Rock women have joined a viral campaign to outfit women in the post-Trump inaugural women's march with hats symbolic of his infamous remark about groping women.

Marijuana commission to charge steeper fees to dispensaries that cultivate plants The commission Tuesday agreed to initially certify 32 medical marijuana dispensaries across Arkansas — significantly more than the minimum of 20 required by the amendment. However, it also instituted a fee structure that will make it more difficult for dispensaries to cultivate marijuana themselves.

Subpoenas identify names of federal interest in kickback probe The Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District today provided me with the subpoena it received from federal investigators in a probe that led to former Republican Rep. Micah Neal's guilty plea to taking kickbacks from money he guided to a nonprofit agency and a private college in Springdale, apparently Ecclesia College.

Most Viewed UPDATE: GOP comes up with plan to have state workers pay for state maternity leave Republicans plan to submarine Rep. Clarke Tucker's maternity leave bill with oine of their own, that puts the cost on other state employees.