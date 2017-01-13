Hutchinson fills commission seats

Stephen Edwards, Marianna, to the Arkansas State Police Commission. Appointment expires January 14, 2024. Replaces Frank Guinn, Jr., Paragould.



Therral Story, Magnolia, to the Board of Trustees of Southern Arkansas University. Appointment expires January 14, 2022. Reappointment.



Price Gardner, Roland, to the Board of Trustees of Arkansas State University. Appointment expires January 14, 2022. Replaces Howard Slinkard, Rogers.



Eric Burnett, Fort Smith, to the Board of Trustees of Arkansas Tech University. Appointment expires January 14, 2022. Replaces John Ed Chambers, Danville.



Rev. Everette Cornell “E.C.” Maltbia, Conway, to the Board of Trustees of the University of Central Arkansas. Appointment expires January 14, 2024. Replaces Victor Green, Conway.



Ross Whipple, Arkadelphia, to the Board of Trustees of Henderson State University. Appointment expires January 14, 2024. Reappointment.

