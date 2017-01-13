Find out more →

Friday, January 13, 2017

Mary Steenburgen touts LR on Late Night with Seth Myers

Posted By on Fri, Jan 13, 2017 at 7:58 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-13_at_7.54.24_am.png

Here's a good clip from Mary Steenburgen's appearance this week on Late Night With Seth Myers,, a chat that included celebrity visitors who joined a birthday party for Steenburgen's 92-year-old aunt Freda at South on Main.

No news. Just pleasant chit-chat with the Arkansas native actress.

