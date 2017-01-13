Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, January 13, 2017

Mary Steenburgen touts LR on Late Night with Seth Myers

Posted By on Fri, Jan 13, 2017 at 7:58 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-13_at_7.54.24_am.png

Here's a good clip from Mary Steenburgen's appearance this week on Late Night With Seth Myers, a chat that included celebrity visitors who joined a birthday party for Steenburgen's 92-year-old aunt Freda at South on Main.

No news. Just pleasant chit-chat with the Arkansas native actress.

Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (4)
Email

Speaking of Mary Steenburgen, Seth Myers

Comments (4)

Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Director departs state Behavioral Health Services

    Charlie Green has resigned as director of the state Division of Behavioral Health Services to take an unspecified private sector job, according to a Department of Human Services news release.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 13, 2017

  • What the Lee holiday in Arkansas is really about. It isn't good.

    Since the Lee-King debate is cranking up again, it's a good time to repeat Ernest Dumas's history lesson on how Arkansas came to observe Robert E. Lee's birthday thanks to legislative action more than 80 years after the end of the Civil War.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 13, 2017

  • To repeat: Ecclesia College has nothing further to say

    Patheos blogger Warren Throckmorton calls my attention to a comment added today to the Facebook page of Ecclesia College of Springdale, which has a role in the kickback scandal involving former Republican Rep. Micah Neal of Springdale and other political players.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 13, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Mike Huckabee, meet James Madison

    Not that it will do much good, but Times columnist Ernest Dumas this week provides some useful Founding Father history, plus a little bit of Bible, for how wrong-headed Mike Huckabee, Asa Hutchinson, the Republican legislature and others are in using government to enforce their religious views.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 26, 2015

  • Women's March planned in Arkansas to mark Trump inauguration

    Speaking of Donald Trump and in answer to a reader's question: There will be a women's march in Arkansas on Jan. 21, the day after inauguration, as well as the national march planned in Washington.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 30, 2016

  • Cosmopolitan: Why were the Duggars made famous in the first place?

    A writer in Cosmopolitan wonders why it took so long for attention to the "disturbingly misogynistic" dimension of the Jim Bob Duggar family.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 28, 2015

Most Shared

  • Hillbillies

    Anybody who can sing the lyrics to David Allan Coe's "You Never Even Called Me by My Name" probably won't find a whole lot in J.D. Vance's hotly debated, bestselling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" that's real surprising.

  • Arkansas highway agency wants name to be even less accurate

    A reader is disappointed I didn't take note of the article by Noel Oman in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette this morning about the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department's plan to rechristen itself the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Omission corrected

  • Pussy(cats) on parade against Donald Trump

    Little Rock women have joined a viral campaign to outfit women in the post-Trump inaugural women's march with hats symbolic of his infamous remark about groping women.

  • Marijuana commission to charge steeper fees to dispensaries that cultivate plants

    The commission Tuesday agreed to initially certify 32 medical marijuana dispensaries across Arkansas — significantly more than the minimum of 20 required by the amendment. However, it also instituted a fee structure that will make it more difficult for dispensaries to cultivate marijuana themselves.

  • Subpoenas identify names of federal interest in kickback probe

    The Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District today provided me with the subpoena it received from federal investigators in a probe that led to former Republican Rep. Micah Neal's guilty plea to taking kickbacks from money he guided to a nonprofit agency and a private college in Springdale, apparently Ecclesia College.

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Most Viewed

  • Comey: Mum's the word on Trump

    By this account, FBI Director James Comey angered legislators from both parties by refusing to talk about the reported FBI inquiries into Donald Trump's ties to Russia (a far bigger question than the unconfirmed hotel sexcapades.)

  • State Education Department's double standard complicates bond vote

    The state Board of Education gave the expected approval of extension of approval for three open enrollment charter schools in Pulaski County. It's another example of the state double standard on Little Rock schools, a standard that complicates a coming vote on school bonds.

  • Hutchinson fills commission seats

    Gov. Asa Hutchinson today announced the appointment of a member of the State Police Commission and five members of the governing boards of public universities.

  • TGIF: An open line and the news roundup

    The Friday the 13th open line and a news roundup to match.

  • To repeat: Ecclesia College has nothing further to say

    Patheos blogger Warren Throckmorton calls my attention to a comment added today to the Facebook page of Ecclesia College of Springdale, which has a role in the kickback scandal involving former Republican Rep. Micah Neal of Springdale and other political players.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation