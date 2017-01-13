Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, January 13, 2017

To repeat: Ecclesia College has nothing further to say

Posted By on Fri, Jan 13, 2017 at 3:57 PM

Patheos blogger Warren Throckmorton calls my attention to a comment added today to the Facebook page of Ecclesia College of Springdale, which has a role in the kickback scandal involving former Republican Rep. Micah Neal of Springdale and other political players.

click to enlarge ecclesia.jpg

The college earlier had acknowledged it had used a consultant to raise money and that it had indeed received state General Improvement Fund money (more than $600,000, we've learned), but that it had done nothing illegal in the process and had nothing more to say. If Neal has admitted to getting a cash kickback from a third party as a result of money he directed to Ecclesia, they know nothing and did nothing illegal, College President Oren Paris III has written.

I'm not clear what prompted the item today. I have reported this week on additional political involvement by Ecclesia. It had made other applications for GIF money. One of its board members, Joseph Wood, was recently elected Washington County judge thanks to some Republican machinations and disingenuous statements by Micah Neal. Reporting also has included some new details about ties in various personal relationships among those named in subpoenas for information issued by a federal Grand Jury. Perhaps other media have decided that new reporting is worth following up and Ecclessia is going the silent route.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (2)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • TGIF: An open line and the news roundup

    The Friday the 13th open line and a news roundup to match.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 13, 2017

  • Hutchinson fills commission seats

    Gov. Asa Hutchinson today announced the appointment of a member of the State Police Commission and five members of the governing boards of public universities.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 13, 2017

  • Comey: Mum's the word on Trump

    By this account, FBI Director James Comey angered legislators from both parties by refusing to talk about the reported FBI inquiries into Donald Trump's ties to Russia (a far bigger question than the unconfirmed hotel sexcapades.)
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 13, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Mike Huckabee, meet James Madison

    Not that it will do much good, but Times columnist Ernest Dumas this week provides some useful Founding Father history, plus a little bit of Bible, for how wrong-headed Mike Huckabee, Asa Hutchinson, the Republican legislature and others are in using government to enforce their religious views.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 26, 2015

  • Medical marijuana backers: Health Department opposition 'disingenuous' and 'cruel'

    Arkansans for Compassionate Care, the group behind the first medical marijuana initiative to qualify for the ballot, has responded sharply to yesterday's statement by the Arkansas Health Department that it opposes legal medical use of marijuana.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jul 13, 2016

  • Cosmopolitan: Why were the Duggars made famous in the first place?

    A writer in Cosmopolitan wonders why it took so long for attention to the "disturbingly misogynistic" dimension of the Jim Bob Duggar family.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 28, 2015

Most Shared

  • Hillbillies

    Anybody who can sing the lyrics to David Allan Coe's "You Never Even Called Me by My Name" probably won't find a whole lot in J.D. Vance's hotly debated, bestselling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" that's real surprising.

  • Arkansas highway agency wants name to be even less accurate

    A reader is disappointed I didn't take note of the article by Noel Oman in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette this morning about the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department's plan to rechristen itself the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Omission corrected

  • Pussy(cats) on parade against Donald Trump

    Little Rock women have joined a viral campaign to outfit women in the post-Trump inaugural women's march with hats symbolic of his infamous remark about groping women.

  • Marijuana commission to charge steeper fees to dispensaries that cultivate plants

    The commission Tuesday agreed to initially certify 32 medical marijuana dispensaries across Arkansas — significantly more than the minimum of 20 required by the amendment. However, it also instituted a fee structure that will make it more difficult for dispensaries to cultivate marijuana themselves.

  • Subpoenas identify names of federal interest in kickback probe

    The Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District today provided me with the subpoena it received from federal investigators in a probe that led to former Republican Rep. Micah Neal's guilty plea to taking kickbacks from money he guided to a nonprofit agency and a private college in Springdale, apparently Ecclesia College.

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Most Viewed

  • State Education Department's double standard complicates bond vote

    The state Board of Education gave the expected approval of extension of approval for three open enrollment charter schools in Pulaski County. It's another example of the state double standard on Little Rock schools, a standard that complicates a coming vote on school bonds.

  • Comey: Mum's the word on Trump

    By this account, FBI Director James Comey angered legislators from both parties by refusing to talk about the reported FBI inquiries into Donald Trump's ties to Russia (a far bigger question than the unconfirmed hotel sexcapades.)

  • Hutchinson fills commission seats

    Gov. Asa Hutchinson today announced the appointment of a member of the State Police Commission and five members of the governing boards of public universities.

  • Will Arkansas legislature go wobbly on ending the King-Lee holiday?

    The King-Lee holiday Monday will come with no official action yet on promised legislation to end the dual observance of birthdays of a civil rights giant and a general who fought to preserve slavery.

  • Support for blackface board member in Blevins draws national attention

    The controversy about Ted Bonner, the Blevins School Board member who dressed up in minstrel-style blackface for Halloween, has now drawn attention from the Washington Post. Support for a racially derogatory school board member perhaps helps explain the difficulty of ridding Arkansas of an official state holiday for Robert E. Lee.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation