LR residents seek meeting with Johnny Key on School District

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay
Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived
Commissioner Key,
Today, January 13, 2017, I hand delivered a four page petition that had a total of over 50 signatures of Little Rock residents who are requesting an open, public meeting with you.
Doug, from your office in the AR Department of Education Building, received the petition and made a copy of the first/front page of the petition. Doug then signed and dated that copy as proof that the entire four pages of this petition to meet with you was received today and to signify that he would ensure your receipt of our request. Doug indicated that you were out of the building at the time, and that you may or may not return until Tuesday of next week (January 17, 2017).
Please let me know when and where you will make time to meet with us. Most parents and community members are available during the work week by 6 pm or afterwards.
Looking forward to hearing from you soon!
Peace and Blessings,
"Until I read Trump's Twitter feed I had zero idea that John Lewis was as…
Stephen Smith THIS DATE IN ARKANSAS HISTORY 14-Jan 1919 Arkansas Senate unanimously adopts resolution urging…
"I think Nixon's only mistake was getting caught." Doigotta, that jumped out at me too…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings