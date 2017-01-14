LR residents seek meeting with Johnny Key on School District

MEETING REQUESTED: LR School District residents want to talk with Education Commissioner Johnny Key, who functions as the Little Rock School Board.

Commissioner Key,



Today, January 13, 2017, I hand delivered a four page petition that had a total of over 50 signatures of Little Rock residents who are requesting an open, public meeting with you.



Doug, from your office in the AR Department of Education Building, received the petition and made a copy of the first/front page of the petition. Doug then signed and dated that copy as proof that the entire four pages of this petition to meet with you was received today and to signify that he would ensure your receipt of our request. Doug indicated that you were out of the building at the time, and that you may or may not return until Tuesday of next week (January 17, 2017).



Please let me know when and where you will make time to meet with us. Most parents and community members are available during the work week by 6 pm or afterwards.



Looking forward to hearing from you soon!



Peace and Blessings,

Did you know that 50 people may petition for a public meeting with an Arkansas public school board?Thenow that it is in state receivership, isHe hasn't often been available to answer questions about his control of the district — including his decision to call a special election (rather than use last November's regular election) to get voters to OK at least a half-billion in additional property taxes to pay for school construction and improvements. There are many more questions, including his views on ending teacher fair dismissal law in the district and on use of district buildings by private charter school management corporations.So here's an opportunity, in a letter copied to me by district activist Dr. Anika Whitfield: