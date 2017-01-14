Retired Arkansas Arts Center director Townsend Wolfe dies at 81

Most Shared Hillbillies Anybody who can sing the lyrics to David Allan Coe's "You Never Even Called Me by My Name" probably won't find a whole lot in J.D. Vance's hotly debated, bestselling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" that's real surprising.

Pussy(cats) on parade against Donald Trump Little Rock women have joined a viral campaign to outfit women in the post-Trump inaugural women's march with hats symbolic of his infamous remark about groping women.

Marijuana commission to charge steeper fees to dispensaries that cultivate plants The commission Tuesday agreed to initially certify 32 medical marijuana dispensaries across Arkansas — significantly more than the minimum of 20 required by the amendment. However, it also instituted a fee structure that will make it more difficult for dispensaries to cultivate marijuana themselves.

Subpoenas identify names of federal interest in kickback probe The Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District today provided me with the subpoena it received from federal investigators in a probe that led to former Republican Rep. Micah Neal's guilty plea to taking kickbacks from money he guided to a nonprofit agency and a private college in Springdale, apparently Ecclesia College.

Human Services says it's eliminated Medicaid application backlog The state Human Services Department has informed Gov. Asa Hutchinson that it has all but eliminated a backlog in applications for Medicaid coverage.

