The open line: Trump says John Lewis, 'all talk'

The truth is that Donald Trump resembles more people in the United States than many people thought were around. Some of us, however, have always known that the talk about the United States entering a “post-racial” era was hogwash. We knew what people were really saying when they embraced the Tea Party and signed on to its rhetoric about “wanting my country back.” Our elders warned us that “smiling faces tell lies.”
....
As the nation prepares to observe the holiday marking the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for the last time during President Obama’s presidency, we should remember what Dr. King wrote about racial and social inequality in an essay published after his death. ...
And from now on, whenever someone asks how the US came to be led by a President named Trump after having been led by a President named Obama, quote these words from Dr. King: “Despite its virtues and attributes, America is deeply racist and its democracy is flawed both economically and socially.”
Donald Trump is proof that Dr. King was a prophet.
