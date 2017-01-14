Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Saturday, January 14, 2017

With the vote to kill Obamacare a reminder of what will be lost

Posted By on Sat, Jan 14, 2017 at 7:55 AM

With unanimous agreement from Arkansas's senators and representatives, Congress has moved to repeal Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act.

Andy Slavin, the acting administrator of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, posted onTwitter last night what will be lost. The pain won't just be felt by poor people. You might ask your favorite Republican congressman what he plans to do about your pre-existing condition or the renewal of a cap on payments from your private insurer or the likely rise in costs with the lost of a broader pool of insured help by the government.


screen_shot_2017-01-14_at_7.53.28_am.png

Tags: , , , ,

