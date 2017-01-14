With the vote to kill Obamacare a reminder of what will be lost

With unanimous agreement from, Congress has moved to ror the Affordable Care Act., the acting administrator of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, posted onTwitter last night. The pain won't just be felt by poor people. You might ask your favorite Republican congressman what he plans to do about your pre-existing condition or the renewal of a cap on payments from your private insurer or the likely rise in costs with the lost of a broader pool of insured help by the government.