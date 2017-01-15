Find out more →

Sunday, January 15, 2017

A foggy open line and preparation for King-Lee Day

Posted By on Sun, Jan 15, 2017 at 4:55 PM

NO ACTOIN?: So said Donald Trump of John Lewis, depicted hear in a 1960s sit-in.
  • TOP SHELF PRODUCTION
  • NO ACTOIN?: So said Donald Trump of John Lewis, depicted hear in a 1960s sit-in.

Got anything to talk about for tonight's open line? Reading up on Gen. Lee to prepare for the Arkansas holiday in honor of the man who waged war to preserve slavery?

A better read would be the three-part graphic memoir of Rep. John Lewis, with art by Arkansas's own Nate Powell, profiled in a recent Times cover story. You might have a hard time in the short run. Donald Trump's trashing of Lewis, the civil rights legend, has prompted skyrocketing sales of his books. Trump said Lewis was a man of talk, not action. He was clubbed, arrest4d and vilified for participating time and again in the important demonstrations that led to groundbreaking civil rights law.

"March" is currently sold out, on top of the Amazon charts.

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

