A president from Facebook? Vanity Fair makes a case

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay
Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived
Zuckerberg, who has a habit of posting his annual New Year’s resolution on his Facebook page, declared that after conquering the previous challenges of learning Mandarin, and building an artificial-intelligence butler for his home, this year he was going to meet “people in every state in the US.” He noted that he’s “spent significant time in many states already, so I’ll need to travel to about 30 states this year to complete this challenge.” I wonder how many of those states are swing states?It wasn't Zuckerberg himself, but his company made a splash in Arkansas recently by sending a bunch of virtual reality gear to Arkansas schools in a gesture meant to praise Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson's computer initiatives. Building a Trump-style coalition? Zuckerberg has drawn heat from public school champions such as Diane Ravitch recently by hiring former TV personality Campbell Brown to head an initiative to improve Facebook relations with news media. She has plenty of baggage. Married to a Republican political adviser, she's been a charter school champion and foe of teachers unions. Those views don't hurt with many powerful financial contributors (Walton, Gates, Broad, DeVos and others.)
