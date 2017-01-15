An angle on collecting sales tax from Amazon, other online sales

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay
Online retailers challenged a similar law in Colorado and, earlier this year, sought a ruling from the nation's highest court in the case. The U.S. Supreme Court last Monday (Dec. 12) chose not to hear the challenge, allowing the Colorado law to stand and paving the way for similar "Amazon tax" measures in other states.Wilson commented to me in an e-mail:
Louisiana and Colorado are only the latest states to succeed in the push to collect more sales taxes from online retailers. Earlier this year, Amazon agreed to charge a flat 8 percent sellers use tax in Alabama.
The online retailer currently charges sales taxes in 29 states and the District of Columbia.
I spend a lot of time and money collecting and remitting sales tax for my 10 Arkansas pizzerias. I would love for Arkansas to follow the lead of Louisiana.
I have been writing legislators with this news. Charlie Collins and Uvalde Lindsey among others are interested in promoting sales tax equity between Arkansas businesses and Amazon.
I hope that you will spread the word of what we can do as a state.... right now.
