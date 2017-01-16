Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, January 16, 2017

Diamond Pipeline protests continue

Posted By on Mon, Jan 16, 2017 at 2:28 PM

click to enlarge NEAR PROTEST SCENE: At Valero refinery. - WMC TV MEMPHIS
  • WMC TV MEMPHIS
  • NEAR PROTEST SCENE: At Valero refinery.

Protesters, described as being mostly from Arkansas have handcuffed themselves to barrels at the Memphis terminal of Valero in protest of the Diamond Pipeline being built across Arkansas. KAIT has this report.

The pipeline will carry crude oil from Oklahoma to Memphis and protesters fear the environmental impact. An earlier protest led to arrests near Forrest City.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (7)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (7)

Showing 1-7 of 7

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-7 of 7

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • TGIF

    Here's the Friday open line, plus a roundup of news and comment.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 24, 2017

  • Fake news stings Tom Cotton

    Satirist Andy Borowitz invoked the name of U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton in a humor column poking fun at Republicans running from town hall meetings. Maybe a little unfair to Cotton, who DID hold such an event.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 24, 2017

  • Price of a free press: Political retribution

    The Trump administration freezes some reporters out of press gatherings. Dejavu all over again for us at the Arkansas Times.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 24, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Little River County gears up for Sesquicentennial

Little River County gears up for Sesquicentennial

Historical entertainment planned for joint celebration of three Southwest Arkansas milestone anniversaries

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: Price of a free press: Political retribution

    • Drumpf: "No more NYT in the WH press room for press briefings!" Drumpf: "The NYT…

    • Posted by tsallenarng
    • on February 24, 2017

  • Re: TGIF

    • Today's hero, boys and girls: https://www.nytimes.com/aponline/2017/02/2… ATLANTA When Nydia Tisdale turned her camera on a…

    • Posted by Vanessa
    • on February 24, 2017

  • Re: Diamond Pipeline protests continue

    • Its when these pipelines cross the waterways that we have the most concerns..yes we use…

    • Posted by Cathryn Collins Amador
    • on February 24, 2017

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation