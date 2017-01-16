King Day open line, plus a news roundup

Most Shared UPDATE: Retired Arkansas Arts Center director Townsend Wolfe dies at 81 Townsend Durant Wolfe, III, retired director and chief curator of the Arkansas Arts Center, has died at 81.

Subpoenas identify names of federal interest in kickback probe The Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District today provided me with the subpoena it received from federal investigators in a probe that led to former Republican Rep. Micah Neal's guilty plea to taking kickbacks from money he guided to a nonprofit agency and a private college in Springdale, apparently Ecclesia College.

Human Services says it's eliminated Medicaid application backlog The state Human Services Department has informed Gov. Asa Hutchinson that it has all but eliminated a backlog in applications for Medicaid coverage.

Praising Asa Let us now praise the governor for a starkly moderate record, at least in comparison with other red-state executives.

Glass houses Having gotten a deep security briefing and probably a confidential glimpse of our own vast cyberspying operation, Donald Trump is no longer pretty sure that the Kremlin didn't hack Democratic computers or employ other tactics to help his election.

Most Viewed Google says: It's Lee's Birthday in Arkansas Several people have been shocked in checking to see whether a business or government office was open today and found, along with normal hours, a statement that hours might vary because it is Robert E. Lee's birthday in Arkansas and hours might differ. No mention of Martin Luther King Jr.

Goodson draws home staters for appeal in class action case John Goodson, the Texarkana lawyer, has a Feb. 7 date with the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to argue that he shouldn't have been disciplined by federal District Judge P.K. Holmes for switching a class action case against an insurance company out of federal court into a state court that speedily approved a settlement.

Free beer tomorrow: Trump's health plan Donald Trump has proclaimed that he has a health care plan coming that will cover everyone — yes, UNIVERSAL COVERAGE — and have lower deductible payments. More coverage for less, he suggests, with plenty of pain for Big Pharma in tough negotiating.

Save my health care. Just don't call it Obamacare A reporter for the Toronto Star visited Arkansas to illustrate the irony, to use a kind word, that abounds in the rush by Republicans to repeal Obamacare.

Pork barrel included more than $40,000 for ozone therapy shipped from NWA to Benton Blogger Russ Racop uncovers another curious bit of spending of the pork barrel money known as the General Improvement Fund: Shipment of more than $40,000 from Northwest Arkansas legislators' allotment to a little-known outfit in Saline County that promotes an alternative medicine known as ozone therapy. Familiar legislative names were involved.