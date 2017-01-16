The freeway department talks fairness. No, not about making truckers pay fair share

Most Shared UPDATE: Retired Arkansas Arts Center director Townsend Wolfe dies at 81 Townsend Durant Wolfe, III, retired director and chief curator of the Arkansas Arts Center, has died at 81.

Subpoenas identify names of federal interest in kickback probe The Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District today provided me with the subpoena it received from federal investigators in a probe that led to former Republican Rep. Micah Neal's guilty plea to taking kickbacks from money he guided to a nonprofit agency and a private college in Springdale, apparently Ecclesia College.

Human Services says it's eliminated Medicaid application backlog The state Human Services Department has informed Gov. Asa Hutchinson that it has all but eliminated a backlog in applications for Medicaid coverage.

Praising Asa Let us now praise the governor for a starkly moderate record, at least in comparison with other red-state executives.

Glass houses Having gotten a deep security briefing and probably a confidential glimpse of our own vast cyberspying operation, Donald Trump is no longer pretty sure that the Kremlin didn't hack Democratic computers or employ other tactics to help his election.

