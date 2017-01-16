Find out more →

Monday, January 16, 2017

The highs and lows of Arkansas's observance of a joint King-Lee holiday

Posted By on Mon, Jan 16, 2017 at 6:53 AM



It's a state holiday. Two offerings in keeping with the legal reason for the day off.

Above, Martin Luther King's "Dream" speech.

Here, a link to Ernest Dumas' timeless explanation of why Arkansas began observing Robert E. Lee's birthday in the 1940s, almost 80 years after the Civil War ended with the defeat of Lee and others fighting to preserve slavery. The observance was rooted in the fight, ultimately defeated by people like King and John Lewis, to preserve segregation and unequal treatment of black people in the South.

Lora od King observances in the state today. The neo-Confederates are laying low.

dixiecrats-poster.jpg

