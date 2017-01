Women's march set Saturday, Jan. 21 in Little Rock

click to enlarge

In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore. The Women’s March for Arkansas will send a bold message to our new administration, Congress, Senate, state and local governments on their first day in office. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.

Here's another march to plan for: TheSaturday in conjunction with the post-inauguration event the same day in Washington, D.C.In Little Rock, marchers will gather at 1300 W. Capitol and walk two blocks to the Capitol at 11 a.m. Saturday. Speakers will include Little Rock Vice Mayor Kathy Webb, Little Rock City Director Capi Peck and state Rep. Vivian Flowers. Afterward, an "Action Expo" is set from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Willie L. Hinton Community Center at 3805 W. 12th St. to talk about ways to affect change in government and the community.Said a release: Go here for more information , including about carpooling.