Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's sentence

Posted By on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 4:34 PM

click to enlarge 'VERY DISAPPOINTED': Sen. Tom Cotton
  • 'VERY DISAPPOINTED': Sen. Tom Cotton
President Obama included the shortening of the 35-year sentence given Chelsea Manning for delivering classified U.S. information to WikiLeaks, including video of a U.S. helicopter attack on Iraqi civilians.

Republican outrage followed. Sen. Tom Cotton was "very disappointed." He hasn't yet expressed disappointment, however, about use of WikiLeaks computer hacks to help Donald Trump to victory in the presidential election.

Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder holed up in an embassy in London, hadsaid he'd turn himself over to U.S. authorities if Manning was freed. Manning, an intelligence analyst, was charged in 2012 and is to be released in May.

Obama also pardoned  James Cartwright, the former vice chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff. He has pleaded guilty to make false statements about leaking top secret information to journalists on efforts to cripple Iran's nuclear program.


Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation