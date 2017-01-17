Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

State Police nab wanted man after chase in Little Rock

Posted By on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 1:48 PM

State Police arrested a fleeing driver, a wanted fugitive from North Carolina, after an interstate chase in Little Rock this morning.

The State Police release:

Robert E. Woodward, 46, of Gastonia, North Carolina was arrested this morning by Arkansas State Troopers following a pursuit across the southern edge of Little Rock along Interstate 30 and Interstate 440. Woodward is wanted in as many as five states on fifteen felony warrants.

At approximately 9 AM a Dodge pick-up truck was stopped by a state trooper for swerving through traffic lanes along I-30 (eastbound) near the Arch Street overpass. Woodward was identified as the driver. While Woodward’s driver license was being checked by the trooper, Woodward fled the traffic stop and entered the I-440 interchange.

Woodward attempted to escape the pursuit by moving to opposing lanes of traffic along I-440 and then entered the I-30 ramp (westbound) near the location where the pursuit began.

Attempts to stop Woodward with immobilization techniques failed. At 9:19 AM troopers rammed the truck and shot-out a tire disabling the vehicle.

Woodward initially refused to comply with verbal orders by troopers to exit the truck until a Little Rock Police Department K9 approached the truck at which time he surrendered.

A passenger in the truck, Madison Hall, age 20, also surrendered. One firearm has been recovered from the truck and an investigation of Woodward and Hall is underway.
Among the charges Woodward is wanted are escape, assault with a weapon, assault on a law enforcement officer. Woodward is incarcerated at the Pulaski County Jail. Hall is currently being questioned by Arkansas State Police.glo

Readers also liked…

  • Cosmopolitan: Why were the Duggars made famous in the first place?

    A writer in Cosmopolitan wonders why it took so long for attention to the "disturbingly misogynistic" dimension of the Jim Bob Duggar family.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 28, 2015

  • Donald Trump declares war on Hillary Clinton's marriage

    Donald Trump gave a remarkable interview to the New York Times yesterday in which he declared open season on the marriage of Bill and Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton's past infidelity. Seems like a loser, but I've been wrong before.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 1, 2016

  • Child abuse: What about the victims?

    A guest writer in the Arkansas Times, a victim of child sexual abuse, says Arkansas sends a message that it condones abuse by a lack of consequences for the Harrises and Duggars.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jun 3, 2015

