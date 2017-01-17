State Police nab wanted man after chase in Little Rock

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay
Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived
Robert E. Woodward, 46, of Gastonia, North Carolina was arrested this morning by Arkansas State Troopers following a pursuit across the southern edge of Little Rock along Interstate 30 and Interstate 440. Woodward is wanted in as many as five states on fifteen felony warrants.
At approximately 9 AM a Dodge pick-up truck was stopped by a state trooper for swerving through traffic lanes along I-30 (eastbound) near the Arch Street overpass. Woodward was identified as the driver. While Woodward’s driver license was being checked by the trooper, Woodward fled the traffic stop and entered the I-440 interchange.
Woodward attempted to escape the pursuit by moving to opposing lanes of traffic along I-440 and then entered the I-30 ramp (westbound) near the location where the pursuit began.
Attempts to stop Woodward with immobilization techniques failed. At 9:19 AM troopers rammed the truck and shot-out a tire disabling the vehicle.
Woodward initially refused to comply with verbal orders by troopers to exit the truck until a Little Rock Police Department K9 approached the truck at which time he surrendered.
A passenger in the truck, Madison Hall, age 20, also surrendered. One firearm has been recovered from the truck and an investigation of Woodward and Hall is underway.
Among the charges Woodward is wanted are escape, assault with a weapon, assault on a law enforcement officer. Woodward is incarcerated at the Pulaski County Jail. Hall is currently being questioned by Arkansas State Police.glo
Showing 1-1 of 1
Tom Cotton is in a constant state of outrage. He must be a dream to…
Ah, baker, me thinks I prefer the Dr. Peppers to the Jim Beams any day…
"So, I am driving from Stagecoach to Carson City" Still on the mary jane but…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings