Walton Foundation commits $12.5 million to Fayetteville theater

THEATRESQUARED: Big gifts for Fayetteville theater's home, shown in a concept drawing.

, Fayetteville's professional regional theater, announced today $12.5 million in gifts toward building a permanent home.It will get a $9 million grant for construction from the, to be paid when the theater meets a 1:2 fundraising challenge. It also got $3.5 million from the foundation'sto support the building's design.A public campaign for matching money, including some initial lead gifts from local contributors, will begin this spring and the theater hopes for groundbreaking this year.Plans call for a 50,000-square-foot building with two theaters, rehearsal space, offices and eight apartments for visiting artists, plus a cafe/bar at West and Spring Streets on leased city property.The theater currently occupies space across the street in a former warehouse at Walton Arts Center's Nadine Baum Studios. A news release notes the new theater will directly connect to the Razorback Greenway, a regional bike trail that runs from Fayetteville to Bentonville. Lots more details and drawings at ournextstage.org.Imagine what The Rep could do with $12.5 million.