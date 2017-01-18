Call for support for state archives

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay
For the move to be successful, it will require adequate space for the archives, as well as as room for growth of the archives and "the right temperature and humidity controls" for paper documents, Hawkins said.Leslie Peacock reported in September on the Heritage Department's move into a new building that included no space for archives and the uncertain future of the unit, now housed in a building on the Capitol mall. That article also noted some agency unhappiness related to staff cuts.
The Friends of the Arkansas State Archives want all Arkansans to know that plans are afoot that will be detrimental to our State Archives, formerly known as the Arkansas History Commission. The name change came with the transfer of the Archives from the Parks Department where it had enjoyed a long partnership advantageous to both agencies. The Archives is now part of the Department of Arkansas Heritage.?The archives are currently in a building on the Capitol Mall.
The Archives has been notified that it must vacate its current quarters within two years. Those quarters were built especially for an Archive with a temperature controlled fireproof vault, a microfilm vault, extra storage area, a conservation lab, office space, and room for processing documents and collections. No funding for the required move has been discussed nor is there any mention of building new quarters. There has been talk of moving our precious historical documents and artifacts into a totally inappropriate warehouse. The documentary history of our state is unappreciated and at serious risk.?
Funding for the Archives has been flat for some time and now there is talk of eliminating the two regional archives that serve northeast and southwest Arkansas. A position is frozen at each of the satellite archives, NEARA in Powhatan and SARA at Washington, leaving those wonderful regional archives with only one employee each. You can imagine that this situation does not lend itself to the security or the function of those archives. We are asking the Governor to unfreeze those positions so the two regional archives can resume serving their patrons with security and full functionality.?
Now is the time for all of us who are interested in the history of our state, the preservation of our historic documents, and the further growth and progress of our State Archives to notify our legislators and the Governor of our feelings. Please step up and help us restore the two frozen positions to enable our regional archives to survive and succeed.
Talk to your friends and neighbors, co-workers and colleagues. Call, write, or email the Governor and the legislators.?
If you wish to join Friends of the Arkansas State Archives, or renew your membership, please send $10 for Basic, $25 for Sustaining, or $200 for Life membership to Friends of the Arkansas State Archives, P.O. Box 250916, Little Rock, AR 72225.
Susan Gardner Boyle
President, Friends of the Arkansas State Archives
