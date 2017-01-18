Democratic Party sets vote on new leadership; candidate announces from Fayetteville

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay
Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived
“As your Chair, I'll be an advocate for those who feel like the system has been rigged against them and their voice has been taken away. If we can live our values through service and dedication in all 75 counties, in every city and every town, we can show our friends and neighbors what it means to be an Arkansas Democrat.”Garner, a retired oncology nurse practitioner and business owner, founded the nonprofit Feed Communities in 2011 to promote access to healthy food including by supporting local food producers. She's been active in Democratic Party politics since 1976 and has a lengthy record of public service, including an award for philanthropy with her husband Hershey.
Baker you have attained a higher level on this board! Your lameness knows no bounds…
What can one say about Trump that hasn't already been said?
I guess bigely means loser of the popular vote by 2 million as well as…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings