Governor uses Vegas gun show to announce Daisy plant expansion in Rogers

We are home to a workforce with the specific skills needed to manufacture their products, a central location that allows these companies to ship products throughout the U.S. and world efficiently and leadership that supports the Second Amendment.

used the annual Shooting Hunting Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show in Las Vegas to announce anThe plant will become headquarters for both Daisy and Gamo Outdoor USA, makers of air guns and accessories. This should add 25 jobs to the current 65 over the next two years, the governor said.Daisy has been in Rogers since 1958. Gamo, said to be the "premier global provider of high-end adult airguns and accessories," will be relocating jobs from Florida and Missouri.Hutchinson attended the SHOT show last year to announce expansions at two existing Arkansas firearms manufacturers. His release today said Arkansas is "a perfect fit for the firearms-ammunition sector.”