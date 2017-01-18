Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Governor uses Vegas gun show to announce Daisy plant expansion in Rogers

Posted By on Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 12:19 PM

Gov. Asa Hutchinson used the annual Shooting Hunting Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show in Las Vegas to announce an expansion of the Daisy plant in Rogers.

The plant will become headquarters for both Daisy and Gamo Outdoor USA, makers of air guns and accessories. This should add 25 jobs to the current 65 over the next two years, the governor said.

Daisy has been in Rogers since 1958. Gamo, said to be the "premier global provider of high-end adult airguns and accessories," will be relocating jobs from Florida and Missouri.

Hutchinson attended the SHOT show last year to announce expansions at two existing Arkansas firearms manufacturers.   His release today said Arkansas is "a perfect fit for the firearms-ammunition sector.”

We are home to a workforce with the specific skills needed to manufacture their products, a central location that allows these companies to ship products throughout the U.S. and world efficiently and leadership that supports the Second Amendment.

Tags: , , , , ,

