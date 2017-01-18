Hope and change: Obama signs off

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay
Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived
Obama opened the news conference rebuffing Trump by issuing a vocal defense of the White House press corps, insisting the reporters who covered his administration were an essential facet of a functioning democracy.Transcript here.
"We are accountable to the people who send us here. And you have done it," Obama said. "You're not supposed to be sycophants. You're supposed to be skeptics."
His remarks stood in direct contrast to the incoming president, who has lambasted news organizations reporting on his transition as reporting "fake news." His choice to appear in the White House briefing room was also telling since Trump's team has floated the possibility of scrapping that venue for larger space.
