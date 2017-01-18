Missouri governor claims Arkansas is jobs magnet for his residents

Most Shared UPDATE: Retired Arkansas Arts Center director Townsend Wolfe dies at 81 Townsend Durant Wolfe, III, retired director and chief curator of the Arkansas Arts Center, has died at 81.

Most Viewed Puss 'n' boots: Women on the march in Arkansas and D.C. The Progressive Women of Arkansas call for participation in Saturday's post-inaugural march and for support of progressive women candidates Arkansas. For my part, I'm contributing a knit hat to the day's events.

Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's sentence President Obama included the shortening of the 35-year sentence given Chelsea Manning for delivering classified U.S. information to WikiLeaks, including video of a U.S. helicopter attack on Iraqi civilians.

Call for support for state archives Fallout continues from the 2016 legislature's move of the Arkansas History Commission, and neutering of the agency's governing board, to the Stacy Hurst-led Department of Arkansas Heritage.