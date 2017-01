Puss 'n' boots: Women on the march in Arkansas and D.C.

click to enlarge

HEADED TO WASHINGTON: The hat, not the person wearing it.

In the spirit of democracy—and honoring those champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us—we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore. The Women’s March will send a bold message that women’s rights are human rights. We stand together.

Here's another group with a reminder of the, complementing the march in Washington, that's a call to change and progress. Said theThe short march will begin assembling at 10 a.m. and set off on the few blocks to the Capitol from 1400 W. Markham Street at 11 a.m. An "Action Expo" will follow the Capitol program at the Willie Hinton Community Center.Here's a tangible way to contribute: Make a contribution to the Progressive Arkansas Women PAC to find, support and help women running for state office. 2018 is not far off.I couldn't resist the headline after seeing the art work with this notice, because it ties in with the national march and the, in which thousands of women will be wearing knitted pink hats with little pussy cat ears. The symbolism needs no further explanation, right?I'm happy to say that there's excitement about the march in Washington and Little Rock. Might there be a movement afoot? We'll see. Ellen knitted a hat this week and I offered it to a march participant on my own and the Arkansas Times' Facebook pages last night. Nearly 700 people expressed a liking to it; dozens commented and many put in a request for the hat from Atelier Brantley. I wish I had dozens to give away, but I've got a recipient heading with it to Washington. Hope she has a lot of hair. A hat that fits me is capacious.