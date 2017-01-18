Tax cut bill on the move, approved in Senate committee

proposal tofor those making less than $21,000, zipped out of Senate committee this morning. It will cost $50 million to extend the benefit. It's looking greased.Advocates for an earned income tax credit as a better way to help poor workers and stimulate the economy are continuing to press their case. But, they acknowledge, both the tax cut and the EITC aren't likely to be approved. That means the governor's bill is the odds-on favorite to make it through.