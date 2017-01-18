Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Tax cut bill on the move, approved in Senate committee

Posted By on Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 10:40 AM

SB 115, Gov. Asa Hutchinson's proposal to cut the state income tax for those making less than $21,000, zipped out of Senate committee this morning. It will cost $50 million to extend the benefit. It's looking greased.

Advocates for an earned income tax credit as a better way to help poor workers and stimulate the economy are continuing to press their case. But, they acknowledge, both the tax cut and the EITC aren't likely to be approved. That means the governor's bill is the odds-on favorite to make it through.

Tags: ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of Income Tax Cut, Asa Hutchinson

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation