Insurance marketplace director departs

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park
Jack Pearadin and Doug Nelsen found a 1.73-carat diamond after nearly a year of searching the park's field.
Cheryl Gardner, Executive Director of the Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace (AHIM) since May 2014, announced her resignation today. She plans to pursue other opportunities out of state.The marketplace, a federal-state partnership, was set up to function as a place for small business plans and to provide options for uninsured looking to avoid penalties of not having insurance under the Affordable Care Act. Among other difficulties, state legislation limited efforts to market the availability of insurance through the marketplace.
AHIM’s Board of Directors accepted Gardner’s resignation letter in a special meeting called this morning. In doing so, the board named Angela Lowther as interim executive director. Lowther currently serves as AHIM’s Director of Policy and Compliance.
“I appreciate the Board’s confidence in me to lead AHIM on an interim basis,” Lowther said. “We look forward to continuing our mission of providing access to quality health insurance for Arkansans.”
Showing 1-1 of 1
downhat...how would you know the accounts are past due if you are unable to receive…
There is one major difference between the movie and real life: The Dusty Rhoads character…
That was harsh Vanessa. However, just how much work is the Deputy Press Secretary going…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings