Judge stops Texas from cutting off money to Planned Parenthood

UPDATE: Retired Arkansas Arts Center director Townsend Wolfe dies at 81 Townsend Durant Wolfe, III, retired director and chief curator of the Arkansas Arts Center, has died at 81.

Legislation filed for $10 million school voucher program The legislation to vastly expand transfer of state tax dollars to private schools came before the school choice day event I mentioned earlier.

Pork and more Some notes on disparate topics before I take a vacation break.

Trumpeting When President-elect Trump announced he would, in a few days, force Congress to enact comprehensive health insurance for everyone, poor or rich, that would provide better and cheaper care than they've ever gotten, you had to wonder whether this guy is a miracle worker or a fool.

Putin and Trump Here's a thought exercise: What do you suppose would happen if Russian strongman Vladimir Putin decided to clarify remarks he reportedly made about Donald Trump during the election campaign?

