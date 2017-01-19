Find out more →

Thursday, January 19, 2017

Judge stops Texas from cutting off money to Planned Parenthood

Posted By on Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 4:28 PM

As in Arkansas, a federal judge has blocked Texas from cutting off federal money that flows to Planned Parenthood clinics for non-abortion medical services.

It's the fifth state in which a judge has found it unconstitutional for a state to block money to Planned Parenthood because of objections to abortion or providing fetal tissue to medical research, both legal activities.

