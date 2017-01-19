Find out more →

Thursday, January 19, 2017

Lawyers may hit jackpot thanks to Mike Huckabee robocall

Posted By on Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 11:22 AM

LAWSUIT VEHICLE: Mike Huckabee's promotion of this movie is at the core of a lawsuit that has a potential big payday.
Missouri lawyers have a shot at a huge payday thanks to robocalls made by Mike Huckabee to promote a religion-oriented movie, "Last Ounce of Courage."

The Riverfront Times reports that the lawsuit is over the contention that the robocall using Huckabee's voice in what appeared to be a survey ran afoul of a law against commercial solicitations by phone without express consent of those receiving the calls. As many as 4 million calls may have been made, with a potential penalty of $500 to $1,500 for each call.

Huckabee is no longer a party to the suit. But the lawyers are going after a Texas billionaire, Dr. James Leininger, who paid for the calls, and two limited liability companies. The movie was a critical flop.

