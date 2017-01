Lawyers may hit jackpot thanks to Mike Huckabee robocall

LAWSUIT VEHICLE: Mike Huckabee's promotion of this movie is at the core of a lawsuit that has a potential big payday.

Missouri lawyers have a shot at a huge payday thanks toto promote a religion-oriented The Riverfront Times reports that the lawsuit is over the contention that the robocall using Huckabee's voice in what appeared to be a survey ran afoul of a law against commercial solicitations by phone without express consent of those receiving the calls. As many as 4 million calls may have been made, with a potential penalty of $500 to $1,500 for each call.Huckabee is no longer a party to the suit. But the lawyers are going after a Texas billionaire, Dr. James Leininger, who paid for the calls, and two limited liability companies. The movie was a critical flop.