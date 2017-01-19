Pedestrian dies of injuries after being struck by LR police vehicle

click to enlarge LRPD

ACCIDENT SCENE: On Baseline.

A pedestrian struck by a police vehicle Tuesday night on Baseline Road has died of the injuries. She's been identified by police as28, of Camden, Tenn.Little Rock police are not releasing the name of an officer who struck her about 7 p.m. because he was involved in an ongoing undercover investigation.The officer was driving a police Ford Explorer Interceptor eastbound in the 8800 block of Baseline and nearing a traffic light when he struck the womannear the entrance to a Walmart. She died this morning, a police release said.The release said the fatality remains under investigation. The accident report said drug and alcohol use were not suspected as factors. The officer has been placed on leave.