Thursday, January 19, 2017

Sarah Huckabee Sanders to be deputy White House press secretary

Posted By on Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 4:06 PM

click to enlarge HEADED TO THE WHITE HOUSE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders
  HEADED TO THE WHITE HOUSE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Donald Trump announced additional White House staff today, notably including Sarah Huckabee Sanders, deputy assistant to the president and principal deputy press secretary.

Sanders is the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, now a Florida resident, and one of the early dropouts in the 2016 presidential race. Sanders worked in the Trump campaign, often as a press spokesman and appeared in his behalf on numerous TV programs.

Sanders grew up in the Governor's Mansion and attended Central High School and Ouachita Baptist University. She worked in her father's campaign and worked in political consulting. Her husband Bryan is also a political consultant. More bio here. They have three children.

I've found her more congenial over the years than, say, Trump's lead press secretary, Sean Spicer, seems to be.

Her father has been a reliable supporter of Trump since leaving the race and has been mentioned as a potential appointee. He told reporters after a meeting at Trump Tower that Trump had talked to him about a cabinet position, but it wasn't a good fit. He remains a Fox News contributing analyst.

