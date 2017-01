Sunshine bill filed on restaurant tax records

click to enlarge Tie Dye Travels

SHOW US THE MONEY: A former legislator whose family owned this Springdale cafe passed a law sealing records on its sales tax payments. New legislation would repeal that.

of Conway today introduced legislation to repeal former Rep.2015 legislation that exempted restaurant and hotel sales tax records from theNeal's family ownsin Springdale. He didn't like release of the records, which gave a public window to the size of restaurant sales. He showed disrespect for the law in multiple other ways, particularly in taking kickbacks from tax money he funneled for dubious purposes to organizations in his area, including a Bible college. He's pleaded guilty to a federal charge and awaits sentencing.Might the majority Republican legislature, even though Neal was a Republican in high standing whose dubious testimony allowed the Republican Party to capture the Washington County judge seat, be a little embarraswed to fight to preserve the darkness-producing work of an admitted felon?Birds of a feather.