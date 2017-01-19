Find out more →

Thursday, January 19, 2017

The planet keeps getting hotter

Posted By on Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 7:27 AM

The New York Times decided the most important story in today's newspaper was a third year of record-breaking heat on planet earth. The apocalyptic comments of experts persuade me the newspaper made the right choice. Unsettling stuff.

The new president thinks it's a Chinese hoax. And don't get me started on Rick Perry.

