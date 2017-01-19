Timex to close North Little Rock facility, put 64 out of work

Thehas announced it will close a facility in North Little Rock by the end of this year, which will put 64 people out of work — 55 in distribution and repair and nine in a call center.The repair and distribution operation is being moved to a third-party provider in Indianapolis. The call center work is going to the Philippines. This is the last Timex operation in Arkansas, after 70 years in the state. A pollution problem left by a former manufacturing operation on the east side of Little Rock lingers as a city government issue. CORRECTION: The city HAS completed an ordinance resolving a land use issue, but cleanup of the area is ongoing.