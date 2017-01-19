Timex to close North Little Rock facility, put 64 out of work

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park
Jack Pearadin and Doug Nelsen found a 1.73-carat diamond after nearly a year of searching the park's field.
Showing 1-1 of 1
baker is like the lobster in a pot of water coming to a boil who…
Arkansas's "rigged" Not-So-Supreme Court. This is way beyond the appearance of a conflict of interest…
So the disappearance of polar ice is "margin of error". Spoken like a true Trump…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings