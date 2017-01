2nd Amendment meets the 1st in Fayetteville on campus carry

They've had a forum in Fayetteville today onfervent desire to force moreonto the campus at the(and every other college in Arkansas.)Collins and other legislators met some strong resistance today in a packed room. Channing Barker of KNWA News has a series of snips o n Twitter that give you a flavor .The 2nd Amendment is not absolute, of course, any more than the 1st is. There are many places the legislature may legally restrict guns in the name of safety — including the, a "safe space" that Collins has so far shown little interest in opening up.has said he prefers leaving the decision to governing bodies of the institutions, just as the law leaves no-gun zone decisions to, for example, private businesses and homes.Interesting note: Legislators who favor campus autonomy reportedly gave out their phone numbers to members of the audience. Those who favor more guns on campus reportedly would only give e-mails.There is a scaredycat factor among the nutters. I've long had a listed phone and screen no office calls. So I've heard from them plenty over the years, particularly one persistent coward who calls me regularly (today, for example on occasion of Trump's inauguration). He has an untraceable phone. His MO is to hurl a series of profane oaths then hang up before I can blow a whistle in his ear or urge him to get some professional help.