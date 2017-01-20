Find out more →

Friday, January 20, 2017

Reality TV: Watching burglary live in LR

Posted By on Fri, Jan 20, 2017 at 3:00 PM

CHECKING DOOR: From video of home intrusion on Pinnacle Valley Road.
  • CHECKING DOOR: From video of home intrusion on Pinnacle Valley Road.
A home owner on Pinnacle Valley Road equipped with surveillance cameras watched live Wednesday morning as burglars broke into the home. The two men got away with stolen firearms.

The Pulaski sheriff's office has video and a photo of a car believed used.

The crime occurred about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The burglars had left by the time deputies responded to the call that the home owner had been watching people inside. A rear door was broken open for entry.

The owner, Manley Roberts, said a camera focused on the rear door had been taken down and put in the rear basket of an ATV.

Deputies later stopped the driver of a white SUV that'd been seen driving up and down the road around the time of the burglary, but the driver's clothing didn't match that worn by the men in the house.

The thieves took a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun, with a loaded 21-shot magazine and one chambered bullet, from a night stand in the master bedroom and a five-shot Smith and Wesson revolver kept in another bedroom.

The sheriff's office obtained a photo of another car seen in the area at the time and are circulating it as a potential suspect vehicle.
SUSPECT VEHICLE: Photo circulated by Pulaski sheriff's office.
  • SUSPECT VEHICLE: Photo circulated by Pulaski sheriff's office.

