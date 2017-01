The dark roots of 'America First'

click to enlarge BEFORE WWII: America First was an organization known for anti-Semitism and an opposition to enterting the war against Nazi Germany.

A Kansas chapter leader pronounced President Franklin Roosevelt and Eleanor Roosevelt "Jewish" and Winston Churchill a "half-Jew."



After Pearl Harbor, the America First Committee closed its doors, but not before [Charles] Lindbergh made his infamous speech at an America First rally in Des Moines, Iowa, in September 1941. After charging that President Roosevelt had manufactured "incidents" to propel the country into war, Lindbergh proceeded to blurt out his true thoughts.



"The British and the Jewish races," he declared, "for reasons which are not American, wish to involve us in the war." The nation's enemy was an internal one, a Jewish one. "Their greatest danger to this country lies in their large ownership and influence in our motion pictures, our press, our radio, and our government," he contended. Booing began to drown out the cheers, forcing him again and again to stop, wait out the catcalls, and start his sentences over.

employed the phrase in his inaugural speech and it's now featured prominently in a list of initiatives on the new Trump White House website. America First was the name of an anti-semitic organization that opposed the entry of the U.S. on the side of England against Nazi Germany. CNN provides the background in a report after he used the phrase in a campaign speech. The organization is not Trump. But the echoes are well enough known that somebody with sound judgment might have avoided sounding them.