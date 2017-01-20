Find out more →

Friday, January 20, 2017

The Trump open line.

Posted By on Fri, Jan 20, 2017 at 2:23 PM


Here's your open line. I hear there's a new president. Any thoughts on that? Also the news roundup.



More by Max Brantley

  • The dark roots of 'America First'

    Donald Trump employed the phrase "America First" in his inaugural speech and it's now featured prominently in a list of initiatives on the new Trump White House website. (Gone from the website are Obama-era references to "climate change."
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 20, 2017

  • The Trump presidency begins with populist themes

    Donald Trump took office as president with a ringing appeal to populism, a theme not well-represented in his cabinet. But policies are to come.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 20, 2017

  • Room on the mall

    Crowd for Donald Trump's inauguration? Not huge.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 20, 2017
  • More »

Most Shared

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders to be deputy White House press secretary

    Donald Trump announced additional White House staff today, notably including Sarah Huckabee Sanders, deputy assistant to the president and principal deputy press secretary.

  • Legislation filed for $10 million school voucher program

    The legislation to vastly expand transfer of state tax dollars to private schools came before the school choice day event I mentioned earlier.

  • Pork and more

    Some notes on disparate topics before I take a vacation break.

  • Trumpeting

    When President-elect Trump announced he would, in a few days, force Congress to enact comprehensive health insurance for everyone, poor or rich, that would provide better and cheaper care than they've ever gotten, you had to wonder whether this guy is a miracle worker or a fool.

  • Putin and Trump

    Here's a thought exercise: What do you suppose would happen if Russian strongman Vladimir Putin decided to clarify remarks he reportedly made about Donald Trump during the election campaign?

