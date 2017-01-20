Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, January 20, 2017

The Trump presidency begins with populist themes

Posted By on Fri, Jan 20, 2017 at 11:10 AM

click to enlarge THE PRESIDENT: He flashed a thumbs up en route to taking the oath.
  • THE PRESIDENT: He flashed a thumbs up en route to taking the oath.
Donald J. Trump has been sworn in as president of the United States. He began with a 16.5-minute speech emphasizing populism — that he's returning power to the people.

A "small group in Washington" have reaped the rewards too long. "The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer." Trump said politicians and insiders had flourished and the "establishment protected itself," but not citizens. "Their victories have not been your victories."

The Trump cabinet seems more representative of the prospering class than the "forgotten," but we shall see. He promised protectionist trade policies to fight back against countries that have taken U.S. wealth. On this, he's already had words of reservation from people like Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who understands how important international trade is to, for example, the state's agriculture industry and major corporate players such as Walmart and Tyson.

He promised a strong defense, a big infrastructure program and more jobs.  He said, "We'll follow two simple rules: Buy American and hire American."

He promised not to impose the American way on other countries, but said he'd "unite the civilized world" to "eradicate" radical Islam from the face of the earth.

click to enlarge THE CLINTONS: En route to the oath ceremony.
  • THE CLINTONS: En route to the oath ceremony.
Trump generally avoided his normal pokes at opponents, though he did invoke those who were "all talk and no action." Hard not to read that as a jab at Rep. John Lewis, whom Trump had described that way. Lewis and dozens of other Democratic members of Congress didn't attend events today, though Hillary Clinton, defeated by Trump in the electoral college, though not the popular vote, was there with former President Bill Clinton.

Hillary Clinton Tweeted before the event:

I'm here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future.

He did call for a healing of divisions and said there was no room for prejudice. He finished, naturally, with a vow to make America great again. And a fist pump. The speech won't draw comparisons with Kennedy or Lincoln. A cut-and-paste of campaign rhetoric, said one  Twitter analysis.

Here's a transcript.

There was no "pivot" to a new Trump. I noted this comment from Bill Kristol, a mainstream conservative and Trump foe:

I'll be unembarrassedly old-fashioned here: It is profoundly depressing and vulgar to hear an American president proclaim "America First."

The inaugural crowd was noticeably smaller than those that gathered for recent inaugurations, particularly those of Barack Obama. Trump would undoubtedly say his supporters had to work. He's left with a recovering economy, a low unemployment rate and other economic indicators that some say are the ingredients for even more prosperous four years.

PS: The Women's March tomorrow promises to bring a big crowd to Washington. They won't be using the mall, so direct photo comparisons won't be possible. But anecdotal evidence suggests a vast number of Pink Pussy Hats will be on display.

click to enlarge SIDE BY SIDE: Obama crowd v. Trump crowd. - VOX
  • Vox
  • SIDE BY SIDE: Obama crowd v. Trump crowd.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (7)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (7)

Showing 1-7 of 7

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-7 of 7

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • The dark roots of 'America First'

    Donald Trump employed the phrase "America First" in his inaugural speech and it's now featured prominently in a list of initiatives on the new Trump White House website. (Gone from the website are Obama-era references to "climate change."
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 20, 2017

  • Room on the mall

    Crowd for Donald Trump's inauguration? Not huge.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 20, 2017

  • Arkansas unemployment rate dips to 3.9 percent in December

    The Arkansas unemployment rate tied the record low in December, 3.9 percent down from 4 percent the month before. The drop came as the national rate inched up.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 20, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders to be deputy White House press secretary

    Donald Trump announced additional White House staff today, notably including Sarah Huckabee Sanders, deputy assistant to the president and principal deputy press secretary.

  • Legislation filed for $10 million school voucher program

    The legislation to vastly expand transfer of state tax dollars to private schools came before the school choice day event I mentioned earlier.

  • Pork and more

    Some notes on disparate topics before I take a vacation break.

  • Trumpeting

    When President-elect Trump announced he would, in a few days, force Congress to enact comprehensive health insurance for everyone, poor or rich, that would provide better and cheaper care than they've ever gotten, you had to wonder whether this guy is a miracle worker or a fool.

  • Putin and Trump

    Here's a thought exercise: What do you suppose would happen if Russian strongman Vladimir Putin decided to clarify remarks he reportedly made about Donald Trump during the election campaign?

Visit Arkansas

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park

Jack Pearadin and Doug Nelsen found a 1.73-carat diamond after nearly a year of searching the park's field.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation