Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Saturday, January 21, 2017

Scenes from the Women's March for Arkansas

Posted By on Sat, Jan 21, 2017 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson

Hundreds of protestors marched to the state Capitol this morning in the Women's March for Arkansas. Leslie Peacock and Brian Chilson are on the scene and will have more later.

Slideshow Women's March for Arkansas
Women's March for Arkansas 11 slides
Women's March for Arkansas Women's March for Arkansas Women's March for Arkansas Women's March for Arkansas Women's March for Arkansas Women's March for Arkansas Women's March for Arkansas Women's March for Arkansas Women's March for Arkansas
Click to View 11 slides
By Brian Chilson

Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of Women's March For Arkansas

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Lindsey Millar

  • The Kickback Edition

    On the podcast: the federal investigation into kickbacks involving state legislators and the General Assembly, which convened this week before taking a long weekend to celebrate R.E. Lee and MLK Jr. Day.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Jan 13, 2017

  • The 91st Arkansas General Assembly: It's going to be a beast

    Some legislation to look for, and how to speak your mind.
    • by David Koon, Benjamin Hardy, Leslie Newell Peacock, Lindsey Millar and David Ramsey
    • Jan 12, 2017

  • Marijuana commission sets cultivation fee at $100,000

    The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission has decided  to set license fee (and annual renewal) for cultivation facilities at $100,000, Benji Hardy reports. The move was billed as a compromise, after commissioner Travis Story pushed for setting it at $185,000 and Carlos Ramon proposed $15,000.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Jan 3, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders to be deputy White House press secretary

    Donald Trump announced additional White House staff today, notably including Sarah Huckabee Sanders, deputy assistant to the president and principal deputy press secretary.

  • Legislation filed for $10 million school voucher program

    The legislation to vastly expand transfer of state tax dollars to private schools came before the school choice day event I mentioned earlier.

  • Pork and more

    Some notes on disparate topics before I take a vacation break.

  • Trumpeting

    When President-elect Trump announced he would, in a few days, force Congress to enact comprehensive health insurance for everyone, poor or rich, that would provide better and cheaper care than they've ever gotten, you had to wonder whether this guy is a miracle worker or a fool.

  • Putin and Trump

    Here's a thought exercise: What do you suppose would happen if Russian strongman Vladimir Putin decided to clarify remarks he reportedly made about Donald Trump during the election campaign?

Visit Arkansas

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park

Jack Pearadin and Doug Nelsen found a 1.73-carat diamond after nearly a year of searching the park's field.

Most Viewed

  • Women's march set Saturday, Jan. 21 in Little Rock

    Here's another march to plan for: The Women's March in Little Rock Saturday in conjunction with the post-inauguration event the same day in Washington, D.C.

  • The assault on Obamacare begins

    Donald Trump Friday night signed an executive order directing government to scale back Obamacare to the extent possible. Though the signing was mostly symbolic, it likely has implications for Arkansas.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation