Trumpspeak: scary briefing from the White House.

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park
Jack Pearadin and Doug Nelsen found a 1.73-carat diamond after nearly a year of searching the park's field.
Showing 1-10 of 10
BREAKING NEWS All unofficial data sources in the U.S. have hereby been banned from releasing…
The Trump peope are denigrating the Women's March, with loudmouth-Junior, Mike Flynn the Second, taking…
Paying Top Dollar - Today was not about being a member of a Party. Green…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings