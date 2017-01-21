Find out more →

Saturday, January 21, 2017

Trumpspeak: scary briefing from the White House.

Posted By on Sat, Jan 21, 2017 at 5:54 PM

click to enlarge Spicer baloney
  • Spicer baloney
You have all got to watch the newscast from the White House with the spokesman disputing the numbers of folks at the inauguration and still claiming  it was the largest inauguration to be attended. Unbelieveable. These people think we can't believe our own eyes? Totally crazy. On MSNBC breaking news. Hope it is repeated. 1984 in 2017.

This is where Trump's focus is now. On the number of people who were looking at him. Pathetic.

Here is the NY Times coverage of the press conference.

