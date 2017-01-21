Find out more →

Saturday, January 21, 2017

Two dead in North Little Rock shooting

Posted By on Sat, Jan 21, 2017 at 6:15 AM

screen_shot_2017-01-21_at_6.14.34_am.png

Channel 4's Mitch McCoy reports that two people were fatally wounded about 9 p.m. Friday in a home in the 1400 block of Division Street, North Little Rock. Police were seeking someone who'd fled the residence.


