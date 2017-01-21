Two dead in North Little Rock shooting

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park
Jack Pearadin and Doug Nelsen found a 1.73-carat diamond after nearly a year of searching the park's field.
For the man who campaigned against the black man in the White House's use of…
Maybe he can call Trump and see if he can get guns on the Trump…
Under Trump, the FDA will likely approve a drug that will help us all deal…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings