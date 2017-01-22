Donald Trump breaks promise, will not release tax returns

Throughout the campaign, Donald Trump and his staffers promised numerous times that Trump would release his tax returns, claiming that he would do so as soon as an I.R.S. audit was finished. It is not clear whether there was actually an ongoing audit and in any case absolutely no reason that an audit would stop Trump from releasing his returns. But that was Trump's claim. He would release his tax returns after the audit, he said over and over again, directly and on camera. He was lying the whole time, as his staff finally admitted today. No surprise.
"The White House response is that he's not going to release his tax returns," Trump senior advisor Kellyanne Conway told ABC's "This Week" today. "We litigated this all through the election. People didn't care."
What Conway means by "litigate" is that many demanded Trump release his tax returns as has been a standard transparency practice for presidential candidates for decades and Trump dodged and obfuscated by promising that he would do so after an audit was completed. Now, after his win in the electoral college, he is breaking that promise.
Because of Trump's business interests and the tangled and massive potential for corruption, conflicts of interest, and entanglements with foreign governments, the American people ought to be able to get a look at the only documentation that can come close to clearing the air. It's worth noting that Conway offered no substantive reason not to release them. She didn't even bother to try. Trump is going to keep being asked about this and presumably is going to keep beclowning himself by dithering or lying. The only logical explanation is that there is something damning in the tax returns and Trump is desperate to hide that from the citizens he ostensibly serves.
Hunter Hatcher, who started as Outreach Coordinator for the Treasurer's office under Dennis Milligan in 2015, took to social media to explain how things will be different in Trump's America (Hatcher is currently on leave from the state job but slated to return in December).
An op-ed in today's New York Time by Katha Pollitt says what I've been struggling to say about the reaction to the attack on women's reproductive rights launched by means of the undercover videos made by anti-abortion activists.
When President-elect Trump announced he would, in a few days, force Congress to enact comprehensive health insurance for everyone, poor or rich, that would provide better and cheaper care than they've ever gotten, you had to wonder whether this guy is a miracle worker or a fool.
Hunter Hatcher, who started as Outreach Coordinator for the Treasurer's office under Dennis Milligan in 2015, took to social media to explain how things will be different in Trump's America (Hatcher is currently on leave from the state job but slated to return in December).