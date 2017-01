Treasurer Dennis Milligan expresses disappointment about offensive comments by staffer, will evaluate future role

click to enlarge MILLIGAN: Condemns staffer's "recent outbursts."

We are obviously very disappointed in some recent outbursts on social media by one of our employees who is currently on military leave. Insinuating that women belong only in the home is insulting. These statements, and the others he made, in no way represent the views of the Treasurer, who does not and has never held such audacious viewpoints.

This shameful tweet shows the homophobia that still exists and lends itself to juvenile name-calling bullying. This type of discriminatory language and attitude should not be permitted and is unacceptable coming from a representative of a government office. We demand a formal apology to Arkansas or in lieu of that his resignation.

today issued a statement condemning offensive comments made by a staffer,, on social media. Hatcher is an Outreach Coordinator for the Treasurer's office, currently on leave with the National Guard. He publicly stated on social media that because Donald Trump was taking office, "Gay jokes are back on ya bunch of homos," and also made comments regarding the role of women.Here is Milligan's statement, via the Treasurer's Facebook page Lots of responses on the Treasurer's page expressing concern about Hatcher's comments. Milligan stated that by law, the office is required to hold a position equivalent to the position Hatcher had before he was deployed. "That said," Milligan wrote, "we will be discussing this situation and his role in the office with him when he returns from military leave."When Trump was inaugurated Hatcher made the following tweet, which we noted earlier today Theissued the following statement this afternoon:Meanwhile, Milligan's statement that "[i]nsinuating that women belong only in the home is insulting" appears to reference comments that Hatcher made on Facebook regarding the Women's March in Little Rock, and possibly also similar comments he made earlier this month: